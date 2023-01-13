Trump Organization fined $1.6 mn for tax fraud

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A New York judge on Friday fined Donald Trump's family business the maximum penalty available of $1.6 million for committing tax fraud.

The sum, paltry to the billionaire real estate developer, is symbolically significant as the ex-president eyes the White House again amid a host of legal woes.

The Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp., entities of the Trump Organization, were found guilty last month of running a years-long scheme to defraud and evade taxes through falsifying business records.

They were convicted all 17 counts following a trial, marking the first time the companies had ever been convicted of crimes.

Trump himself was not charged but the verdict inflicted further reputational damage as he seeks the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024.

"While corporations can't serve jail time, this consequential conviction and sentencing serves as a reminder to corporations and executives that you cannot defraud tax authorities and get away with it," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who prosecuted the case.

The Trump Organization, currently run by Trump's two adult sons, Donald Jr and Eric, hid compensation it paid to top executives between 2005 and 2021.