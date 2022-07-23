UrduPoint.com

Trump, Pence Hold Duelling Rallies As Rivalry Intensifies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Trump, Pence hold duelling rallies as rivalry intensifies

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Donald Trump and his ex-wingman Mike Pence, who went from White House partners to bitter rivals, held dueling rallies Friday in Arizona, where an upcoming Republican Primary election offers an early test of their potential 2024 showdown.

The convergence of campaign events came a day after a congressional hearing on the US Capitol assault, in which a White House security official said members of Pence's Secret Service detail feared they would die as rioters stormed the building.

Trump, who like Pence is considering running for president in 2024, has savaged his former vice president for what he describes as a failure to block the certification of the 2020 election results and send the process back to the US states.

Such a plan had been cooked up by Trump aides who supported his discredited theory that the election was stolen, but Pence ultimately decided that the action would be illegal.

During the January 6, 2021 insurrection, Trump tweeted an attack on Pence, saying he "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country." Administration officials testified at Thursday's hearing that the social media post poured fuel on the fire and turned rioters against the vice president.

In extraordinary revelations at the hearing, a White House national security official who testified under anonymity said "members of the VP detail at this time were starting to fear for their own lives." Trump's gathering Friday in the central Arizona town of Prescott Valley was part of a series of "Save America" rallies he has held to boost his favored candidates ahead of Republican primary elections.

Earlier in July, he held an event in Alaska to support Kelly Tshibaka, a challenger to the state's incumbent senator, Lisa Murkowski, who was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach Trump after the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

- 'Yesterday's grievances' - In Arizona, a state he narrowly lost in 2020, Trump campaigned for Kari Lake, a far-right gubernatorial candidate who supports his false claim that the election was stolen.

Lake, a former tv news host, took the stage in the crowded stadium first, declaring that in Arizona, "We will no longer accept corruptness, and I know for a fact we will no longer accept rigged elections." The former president, leaving the crowd to wait more than two hours, began his speech by focusing on immigration -- a major campaign topic in the state which shares a large border with Mexico.

But it did not take long before he turned his attention to the 2020 election.

"The election was rigged and stolen and now our country is being systematically destroyed because of it!" he shouted, with the crowd roaring in response.

Pence made stops in Phoenix and southern Arizona for governor-hopeful Karrin Taylor Robson, a more traditional Republican than Lake who also has the backing of the state's term-limited governor.

With his rivalry with Trump intensifying, Pence has positioned himself as a principled, religious conservative. But he has declined to attack Trump directly.

In a 20-minute speech before a seated warehouse crowd on Friday, he lauded policy accomplishments during the "four years of the Trump-Pence administration," and only took a brief swipe at Lake, criticizing her previous support of Democrats and initial opposition to Trump.

"Arizona Republicans don't need a governor that supported Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton!" he said.

Later though, he issued an indirect condemnation of Trump and Lake's fixation on the 2020 election.

"Democrats would love nothing more than for Republicans to take our eye off the ball and focus on days gone by," he tweeted.

"If the Republican Party allows itself to become consumed by yesterday's grievances, we will lose," he added.

Pence has brushed aside talk of a potential 2024 run, saying his focus is now on the November 2022 midterm elections.

"Then in 2023 we'll look around," he told the National Review last year. "We'll go where we're called."

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Fire Barack Obama Governor Condemnation Vote Social Media White House Trump Prescott Phoenix Mexico January July November Democrats Border 2020 Post Event TV From Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2022

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd July 2022

31 minutes ago
 Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

Thiem reaches first semi-final for 14 months

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

Tennis: ATP Gstaad results - collated

9 hours ago
 Volkswagen CEO Diess to step down in September

Volkswagen CEO Diess to step down in September

9 hours ago
 Alcaraz edges closer to fifth title of 2022 in Ham ..

Alcaraz edges closer to fifth title of 2022 in Hamburg

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.