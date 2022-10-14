Trump planned 2020 victory speech 'no matter what': Capitol riot probe

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Lawmakers investigating Donald Trump's involvement in last year's US Capitol insurrection offered fresh evidence Thursday that the defeated president had planned to declare victory in the 2020 election -- regardless of the outcome.

Trump had a "premeditated plan" formulated months before the vote to claim he had won on election night, whatever the vote tally showed, panel member Zoe Lofgren told the hearing.

"The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance, before any votes had been counted," Lofgren said, citing evidence gathered by the committee, including testimony from Trump's one-time campaign manager.

Individual panelists have publicly suggested Attorney General Merrick Garland should charge Trump over the Capitol attack.

Although the committee has not announced formally whether it will make criminal referrals, multiple US media reported Thursday that members planned to vote to subpoena Trump during the hearing.

The House of Representatives panel has already unveiled reams of evidence on the former president's involvement in a labyrinthine series of connected schemes to overturn the 2020 election.

In what could be its last public pitch before it issues a report on its findings, the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans offered fresh damning evidence on the January 6 insurrection.

"The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of January 6 was one man -- Donald Trump -- whom many others followed," said committee deputy chair Liz Cheney.

The committee also pressed its position that Trump -- who continues to be a wellspring of disinformation about the 2020 presidential election -- represents what it called a "clear and present" threat to democracy.

"Why would Americans assume that our constitution and our institutions and our Republic are invulnerable to another attack?" said Cheney.

"A key lesson of this investigation is this our institutions only hold when men and women of good faith make them hold, regardless of the political cost."Blockbuster witness testimony across eight hearings in the summer provided stunning examples of Trump and his allies pressuring election officials and trying to get lawfully-cast votes nullified in swing states, and of Trump's inertia amid the mob uprising.