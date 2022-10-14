UrduPoint.com

Trump Planned 2020 Victory Speech 'no Matter What': Capitol Riot Probe

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Trump planned 2020 victory speech 'no matter what': Capitol riot probe

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Lawmakers investigating Donald Trump's involvement in last year's US Capitol insurrection offered fresh evidence Thursday that the defeated president had planned to declare victory in the 2020 election -- regardless of the outcome.

Trump had a "premeditated plan" formulated months before the vote to claim he had won on election night, whatever the vote tally showed, panel member Zoe Lofgren told the hearing.

"The evidence shows that his false victory speech was planned well in advance, before any votes had been counted," Lofgren said, citing evidence gathered by the committee, including testimony from Trump's one-time campaign manager.

Individual panelists have publicly suggested Attorney General Merrick Garland should charge Trump over the Capitol attack.

Although the committee has not announced formally whether it will make criminal referrals, multiple US media reported Thursday that members planned to vote to subpoena Trump during the hearing.

The House of Representatives panel has already unveiled reams of evidence on the former president's involvement in a labyrinthine series of connected schemes to overturn the 2020 election.

In what could be its last public pitch before it issues a report on its findings, the panel of seven Democrats and two Republicans offered fresh damning evidence on the January 6 insurrection.

"The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us that the central cause of January 6 was one man -- Donald Trump -- whom many others followed," said committee deputy chair Liz Cheney.

The committee also pressed its position that Trump -- who continues to be a wellspring of disinformation about the 2020 presidential election -- represents what it called a "clear and present" threat to democracy.

"Why would Americans assume that our constitution and our institutions and our Republic are invulnerable to another attack?" said Cheney.

"A key lesson of this investigation is this our institutions only hold when men and women of good faith make them hold, regardless of the political cost."Blockbuster witness testimony across eight hearings in the summer provided stunning examples of Trump and his allies pressuring election officials and trying to get lawfully-cast votes nullified in swing states, and of Trump's inertia amid the mob uprising.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Attack Democracy Vote Trump Man January Democrats Criminals Women 2020 Media From Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

5 minutes ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 minutes ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

5 minutes ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

34 minutes ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.