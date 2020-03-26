UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Praises Olympics Delay, Says Will Attend In 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump praises Olympics delay, says will attend in 2021

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Japan's decision to delay the Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic and indicated he will attend the rescheduled games next year.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and the IOC, on their very wise decision to present the Olympics in 2021," Trump tweeted.

"It will be a great success, and I look forward to being there!"Trump faces a reelection battle this year and his campaign has likewise been upended by the global pandemic, which has prompted governments to order mass shutdowns of movement and economic activity.

So far the International Olympic Committee and Japan have not set a date for the rescheduled Games next year. If Trump does not secure a second term in November's vote, he will leave office in January 2021.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Trump Tokyo Japan January November Olympics International Olympic Committee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds remote meetin ..

34 minutes ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

44 minutes ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

54 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

32 minutes ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.