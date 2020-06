Trump praises US police, rejecting protesters' cries of racism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dallas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump has rebooted his flagging reelection campaign with a speech starkly rejecting nationwide protesters' claims of police racism, saying only a "few bad apples" are to blame.

Far from reaching out to protesters' searing anger, he offered only a vague proposal to "encourage" officers to meet "the most current professional standards for the use of force." "You always have a bad Apple, no matter where you go," said Trump, who is making law and order a new keystone of his bid to win a second term on November 3. "There aren't too many of them in the police department." "We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but we will make no progress and heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racist or bigots," Trump said.

The Republican has struggled to find the right tone to address the explosion of protests over the last two weeks in the wake of the death of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, while being arrested in Minneapolis.

That crisis, coupled with the economic devastation of the COVID-19 shutdown -- and the fact that the pandemic continues to kill up to 1,000 people a day -- has left the country crying out for healing.

Trump, whose political style is built largely on fierce division and exciting his right-wing base, faced pressure to encourage unity in Dallas.

Critics say he is incapable of rising to the moment, pointing to the contrast between shows of empathy from previous presidents during crises and Trump's instinct for fighting and insulting foes, even in the midst of calamity.

"For weeks we've seen President Trump run away from a meaningful conversation on systemic racism and police brutality. Instead, he's further divided our country," Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday.

"Today's trip to Texas won't change any of that. President Trump is more interested in photo ops than offering a healing voice as our nation mourns." Despite his poll numbers being underwater five months ahead of election day, Trump is betting that he needn't change tack.

His base has remained loyal throughout the extraordinary turmoil, and he has made clear his priority is getting back on the campaign trail.

Immediately after his remarks in Dallas, the president heads to his first campaign fundraiser since the COVID-19 lockdown began -- a $580,600 per couple event. Then he flies to his golf course resort in New Jersey for the weekend, another post-COVID first.

On June 19 he will restart his mothballed series of rallies -- raucous, often two-hour love fests between Trump the entertainer-in-chief and thousands of his most loyal supporters -- with an event in Oklahoma.