Trump predicts 'big WIN,' says Democrats trying to 'steal' vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump early Wednesday said he expected a "big win" and accused Democrats of trying to "steal" the election after rival Joe Biden predicted victory.

"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election," Trump wrote on Twitter moments after Biden told supporters he expected to win.