Trump presents Conan, the 'incredible' dog injured in Baghdadi raid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Monday publicly introduced Conan, the dog that became a hero for its role in the US raid that led to the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"The dog is incredible," Trump said at a brief ceremony as Conan sat beside him with a handler.

"So brilliant, so smart. Conan did a fantastic job," Trump added.