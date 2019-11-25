UrduPoint.com
Trump Presents Conan, The 'incredible' Dog Injured In Baghdadi Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

Trump presents Conan, the 'incredible' dog injured in Baghdadi raid

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Monday publicly introduced Conan, the dog that became a hero for its role in the US raid that led to the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"The dog is incredible," Trump said at a brief ceremony as Conan sat beside him with a handler.

"So brilliant, so smart. Conan did a fantastic job," Trump added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

