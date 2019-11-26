Trump presents Conan, the 'incredible' dog injured in Baghdadi raid

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Monday publicly introduced Conan, the dog that became a hero for its role in the US raid that led to the death of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"The dog is incredible," Trump said at a brief ceremony as the Belgian Malinois sat beside him with a handler.

"So brilliant, so smart. Conan did a fantastic job," Trump added.

In the raid last month, Conan chased al-Baghdadi into a dead-end tunnel in his Syrian hideout, where the cornered IS leader detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and two children, according to the US account.

Conan was injured by the electric cables exposed in the detonation but seems to have made a full recovery.