UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump: President For All Eternity?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 08:50 AM

Trump: president for all eternity?

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Friday again joked about ignoring constitutional term limits by retweeting a meme showing him staying in the White House not just for one more term, but for eternity.

The meme, ripping off an authentic Time magazine cover from October last year, portrays Trump re-election posters starting in 2024, then progressing steadily into the future.

Beginning in 2048, an animated image of a pensive-looking president appears along with the poster.

The date then rattles increasingly quickly through presidential terms, spinning past not just four years, but centuries at a time and then entire millennia.

After 90,000 AD, the poster simply changes to a picture of the real estate magnate and the words "TRUMP 4EVA.

" The meme is based on a real animation created to illustrate a Time magazine cover story from last year titled "How Trumpism will outlast Trump." In their version, however, the presidential terms stop at a mere 2044.

In fact, Trump will have to leave office in January 2021 unless he wins re-election next year, in which case the US Constitution allows him a second and final four-year term.

Yet Trump has made frequent quips about staying on longer. In May, he said at a rally he should be in office at least 10 years.

"Well, 10 or 14, let's see. Whatever we like, right?" he continued, later saying that he was joking.

Related Topics

White House Trump January May October From

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

9 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

9 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

9 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

9 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.