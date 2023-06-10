UrduPoint.com

Trump Probe Prosecutor Is Veteran On Corruption, War Crimes Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Jack Smith, the Federal prosecutor leading highly sensitive investigations into Donald Trump, is a seasoned American lawyer who has led Kosovo war crimes probes in The Hague.

In November 2022, shortly after Trump announced another White House bid, US Attorney General Merrick Garland tapped Smith to oversee two independent investigations into the former president, saying that he had "built a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor." Smith has brought felony charges against Trump in one of those cases, alleging he criminally retained classified documents after leaving office and conspired to obstruct the probe.

Prior to his becoming the face of the fiercely divisive Trump case, Smith spent many years at the Department of Justice and more recently in international tribunals.

A Harvard Law school graduate, Smith began his prosecutorial career in the 1990s.

He boasts a resume that includes several years at the US Department of Justice in multiple positions including chief of the agency's Public Integrity Section, where he led a team handling corruption and election crimes cases, and later acting United States attorney for the middle district of Tennessee.

From 2008 to 2010 he served as an investigator for the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, where he was charged with supervising sensitive probes of foreign government officials over war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

His most high-profile work prior to the Trump probe has occurred at the special court on Kosovo in The Hague, where he led investigations and adjudications of war crimes committed in the Balkan republic during the 1990s wars that ripped apart Yugoslavia.

