Trump Promises 'wild' Campaign Launch Rally

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:40 AM

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump promised a "wild" 2020 campaign launch rally in Florida on Tuesday, even if dismal early poll numbers show he faces a difficult reelection.

Organizers claim the Orlando rally has sold out a 20,000-seat arena, with many more to gather outside, watching on big screens.

With his customary enthusiasm for lavish self-promotion, Trump portrayed the scale of the event as only one step below a rock concert.

"Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar). Going to be wild - See you later!" he tweeted.

Supporters of the president lined Orlando's downtown sidewalks, waiting in tents and chairs overnight to be the first in the door for the rally.

"This is a historic event, we would not miss this for anything," David Meloney told AFP as he waited outside the arena on Monday.

Florida will be one of the key swing states in 2020 if Trump is to defeat the nominee chosen from a field of 23 Democratic hopefuls.

And ahead of the rally, he pushed several of the core issues in his populist, nationalist platform.

In one tweet, the president complained, as he does almost daily, about the "Fake news" failing to admit to his popularity.

In another, early Tuesday, he attacked the European Union for what he says is Currency manipulation making it "unfairly easier" for the US ally when it comes to trade.

And overnight he surprised many by tweeting the imminent mass deportations of illegal immigrants -- even if neither the president nor anyone in his government provided any details on how this could be accomplished.

