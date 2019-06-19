UrduPoint.com
Trump Prompts Campaign Crowd To Boo 'fake News' Media

Wed 19th June 2019

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump immediately castigated America's media outlets on Tuesday at a rollicking rally announcing his 2020 re-election campaign, prompting supporters to join him in denouncing the "fake news" at the back of the arena.

"That is a lot of fake news back there," he said, pointing a finger to the riser packed with television cameras from national news outlets, and drawing several loud boos from the audience.

The repeated attacks on the US media in the speech's opening 10 minutes was reminiscent of his relentless barrage against reporters and the mainstream media during his 2016 presidential campaign.

