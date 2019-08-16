UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Proposes Mental Asylums, But Silent On Gun Laws

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:50 AM

Trump proposes mental asylums, but silent on gun laws

Manchester, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :More mental hospitals are needed to take potential mass killers off the streets, President Donald Trump said Thursday in response to recent mass shootings, while staying quiet on a pledge to toughen gun laws.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters estimated at around 12,000 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump did not once mention his efforts to push for background checks on would-be gun purchasers.

Instead, he focused on the theory that the endless spate of mass killings carried out by men with easily obtained semi-automatic rifles is mostly down to lack of mental facilities.

Trump said he was giving "major consideration to building new facilities for those in need" and "taking mentally deranged and dangerous people off the streets." "We don't have those institutions anymore," he said.

Trump has consistently put an accent on mental health problems, rather than the ubiquitous firearms sold everywhere from shopping malls to gun fairs.

But after the deaths of 31 people in massacres in Texas and Ohio, within hours of each other earlier this month, Trump did come out strongly for increased background checks to verify the records of the person buying a gun.

Even this measure is vehemently opposed by hardline gun rights defenders who say the constitutionally protected right to owning weapons is under threat.

On Thursday, Trump did not once mention his attempts to get his Republican party to come on board for more checks.

Instead, he told the cheering crowd "we can't make it harder for... law abiding citizens to protect themselves."He also stated his loyalty to the constitutional guarantee and "the right to keep and bear arms."

Related Topics

Trump Manchester From

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

9 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

9 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

9 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

9 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

9 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.