UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Questions India Coronavirus Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:11 AM

Trump questions India coronavirus data

Cleveland, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday questioned the credibility of India's statistics on Covid-19 deaths, lumping in the US partner with nemeses China and Russia during a fiery pre-election debate.

Trump was responding to heated criticism from his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who blamed Trump for the heavy Covid-19 toll in the United States which has recorded more than 200,000 deaths and more than seven million infections.

"When you talk about numbers you don't know how many people died in China, you don't know how many people died in Russia, you don't know how many people died in India," Trump said at the debate in Cleveland.

"They don't exactly give you a straight count," he said.

Trump said that "millions" could have died without his actions and again blamed the pandemic on China, which initially suppressed news of the disease when it emerged late last year.

US leaders frequently criticize China and Russia but it is rare for them to take a negative tone on India, a growing US partner.

Trump in February paid a visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shares some of Trump's nationalist orientation, with the two leaders addressing a packed stadium together.

India officially has more than 6.1 million coronavirus cases, second only to the US.

But India's lead pandemic agency said Tuesday that the real number could be more than 60 million, basing its findings on blood tests in the densely populated country.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia China Narendra Modi Visit Trump Died Lead Cleveland United States February From Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Primary schools reopens today under strict Covid-1 ..

1 minute ago

The OIC mourns the Late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Saba ..

9 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 September 202 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances amounted to AED79.6 bn in ..

10 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed condoles death of Amir of Kuwait

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.