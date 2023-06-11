UrduPoint.com

Trump Rallies Supporters After Explosive Indictment

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Trump rallies supporters after explosive indictment

Columbus,, Georgia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Donald Trump addressed his supporters Saturday for the first time since his indictment on multiple Federal charges propelled the 2024 presidential election race into uncharted and potentially destabilizing territory.

The 37 counts of the indictment -- released on Friday and focused on his alleged mishandling of classified materials -- set the former president up for a far more severe legal reckoning than the charges of personal, political and commercial misconduct he has largely ridden out in the past.

And it also sets the stage for a White House race like no other before it, with President Joe Biden's Department of Justice pursuing the prosecution of the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Trump, who has already denounced what he insists is a politically-motivated witch hunt, is talking at two state Republican conventions in Georgia and then North Carolina, and was widely expected to use both platforms to attack the FBI and accuse federal prosecutors of unfairly targeting him.

In Columbus, Georgia, Trump railed against Biden and the Department of Justice and what he called a "fake indictment," telling the crowd he was being pursued in court because of his bid for a second term in the White House.

"That's why they're doing it, if I wasn't, there would be no witch hunt, there would be no indictment," he told supporters.

The two events come just days before Trump is due to appear in federal court in Miami to answer the explosive charges he put US national security "at risk" by willfully retaining classified defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice, corruptly concealing documents, and making false statements.

The charges, brought by Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith, carry up to 20 years in prison each.

Trump has already responded to the indictment with a string of posts on his Truth Social platform and a video statement, calling Smith "deranged" and a "Trump hater" and framing the prosecution as election interference orchestrated by Biden and his campaign.

"They come after me because now we're leading in the polls again by a lot against Biden," he said.

So far, the response of many Republicans -- including some of Trump's party nomination rivals -- has been to rally behind the former president and amplify his sense of outrage.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, who has had a rollercoaster relationship with Trump, said the indictment marked a "dark day" for the United States.

"I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump," McCarthy said.

And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as Trump's most viable challenger for the Republican nomination, echoed the claims of a "weaponized" Justice Department.

Related Topics

Election Attack Governor White House Trump Columbus Miami Florida Georgia United States FBI Race Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

7 minutes ago
 President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

President grieved over loss of lives in KPK rains

10 hours ago
 Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, pro ..

Speaker NA expresses grief over loss of lives, property due to rain

10 hours ago
 Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farme ..

Shams Hamzazai urges task force to determine farmer's loss

10 hours ago
 Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions ..

Football: Manchester City v Inter Milan Champions League final starting line-ups ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.