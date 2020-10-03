Trump receiving experimental antibodies treatment: doctor

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump is receiving an experimental treatment of synthetic antibodies for Covid-19, his doctor said Friday, and is "fatigued but in good spirits." Trump received a single dose of Regeneron's antibody cocktail, according to a letter issued by White House physician Sean Conley.

The treatment is undergoing clinical trials but hasn't received any form of regulatory approval.

"He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps," Conley said.