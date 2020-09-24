UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Refuses To Promise Transfer Of Power If He Loses US Vote

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Trump refuses to promise transfer of power if he loses US vote

Washington, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to clearly guarantee a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the upcoming US election in November to Joe Biden.

"Well, we're going to have to see what happens," Trump responded when asked at a White House press conference whether he is committed to the most basic tenet of democratic rule in the United States.

Trump, who is currently behind in the polls against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, then resumed his near daily complaint about the way the election is being organized.

Apparently referring to the increased use of mail-in ballots -- due to the coronavirus pandemic -- he said: "You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster." Trump frequently claims that mail-in ballots are vulnerable to mass fraud and are being encouraged by Democrats to rig the election. However, there is no evidence that ballots sent through the postal service have ever led to significant fraud in US elections.

At the press conference, Trump seemed to suggest annulling what are expected to be the huge numbers of mailed-in ballots, saying that in such a scenario, he would remain in power.

"Get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful -- there won't be a transfer, frankly. There'll be a continuation," he said.

Trump's latest insistence that there cannot be a fair presidential election on November 3 came as pressure mounts over his plan to put a new, right-leaning justice on the Supreme Court.

Trump is set to nominate a replacement on Saturday for the late liberal-leaning justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His Republican Party, which has a majority in the Senate, is then expected to quickly confirm the nominee.

If they succeed, the nine-justice court would then likely have a strongly pro-conservative bent for years to come.

Democrats are crying foul, saying that the process should wait until the results of the election are known, allowing the winner to shape the Supreme Court.

With Trump and the Republicans mounting a series of court challenges against the use of mail-in ballots, the chances of a contested election result are considered high.

On Wednesday, Trump said he thinks the election "will end up in the Supreme Court."

Related Topics

Election Senate Supreme Court White House Trump United States November Democrats Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

8 hours ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

10 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

8 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

10 hours ago

Emirati aid ship arrives in Beirut

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.