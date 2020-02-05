UrduPoint.com
Trump Renews Vow To Withdraw From Afghanistan

Wed 05th February 2020

Washington, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his vow to negotiate a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying he had no desire to kill "hundreds of thousands" in unending fighting.

In one of his few foreign-policy points in a highly partisan State of the Union address to Congress, Trump offered his blessing for renewed negotiations with Taliban militants.

"I am not looking to kill hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan, many of them totally innocent," Trump told the joint session of Congress.

"It is also not our function to serve other nations as a law enforcement agency.

These are war-fighters, the best in the world, and they either want to fight to win or not fight at all," he said.

"We are working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home."Trump has long questioned the wisdom of keeping troops overseas and has described the war in Afghanistan launched after the September 11, 2001 attacks as a drain on blood and treasure.

But last year he abruptly said that he had cancelled a previously unannounced summit at the Camp David presidential retreat with the Taliban because of an attack that killed an American.

