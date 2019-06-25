UrduPoint.com
Trump Right To Say US Military 'has No Business' In Gulf: Iran's Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Trump right to say US military 'has no business' in Gulf: Iran's Zarif

Tehran, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump was right to say US forces have "no business" in the Gulf, Iran's foreign minister said Monday after Trump told other countries to protect their own oil shipments.

Trump "is 100% right that the US military has no business in the Persian Gulf.

Removal of its forces is fully in line with interests of US and the world," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.

"But it's now clear that the #B_Team is not concerned with US interests-they despise diplomacy, and thirst for war," he added, referring to US national security adviser John Bolton and others around Trump pushing for a hard line on Tehran.

