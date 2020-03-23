UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'a Little Upset With China' Over Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Trump says 'a little upset with China' over coronavirus

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is "upset" with China over a lack of cooperation and information early on in the coronavirus crisis.

"They should have told us about this," Trump told a regular press conference at the White House.

"I'm a little upset with China. I'll be honest with you..., as much as I like President Xi and as much as I respect the country and admire the country," he said.

Related Topics

China White House Trump Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Everyone advised to stay at home except for absolu ..

6 hours ago

UAE government to close shopping centres for two r ..

6 hours ago

UAE suspends all inbound, outbound passenger fligh ..

6 hours ago

AED14.3 bn of excess liquidity withdrawn by CBUAE ..

8 hours ago

Members&#039; safety, health priority, says AFC ch ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.