Trump Says 'a Little Upset With China' Over Coronavirus
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:30 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Sunday that he is "upset" with China over a lack of cooperation and information early on in the coronavirus crisis.
"They should have told us about this," Trump told a regular press conference at the White House.
"I'm a little upset with China. I'll be honest with you..., as much as I like President Xi and as much as I respect the country and admire the country," he said.