Trump says backs 'transparency' on whistleblower

New York, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump on Wednesday promised transparency over a whistleblower whose complaints triggered an impeachment probe into whether the US leader pressured Ukraine for political reasons.

"I've informed them -- all of the House members -- that I fully support transparency on the so-called whistleblower information, even though it was supposedly second-hand information," Trump told a news conference.