UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'Chinese Virus' Comment 'very Accurate'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:00 PM

Trump says 'Chinese virus' comment 'very accurate'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday on calling the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world the "Chinese Virus," despite protests from Beijing.

"It did come from China, so I think it's very accurate," Trump told a news conference, defending an earlier tweet in which he used the label for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump indicated that another motive was payback for what he said was China's disinformation campaign blaming the US military for the virus.

"China was putting out information which was false," he said.

"I didn't appreciate the fact that China was saying that our military gave it to them. Our military did not give it to anybody."

Related Topics

World China Trump Beijing From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

African Nations Championship in Cameroon postponed ..

7 minutes ago

UK-Iranian woman temporarily freed from Tehran jai ..

7 minutes ago

UK Government Allocates Almost $400Bln to Support ..

7 minutes ago

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

11 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from 'harassing' S ..

11 minutes ago

WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in SEAsia to s ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.