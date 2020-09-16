UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Coronavirus Vaccine Could Be Ready In A Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:30 AM

Trump says coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month

Philadelphia, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that a coronavirus vaccine may be available within a month -- an acceleration of even his own optimistic predictions -- but added that the pandemic could go away by itself.

"We're very close to having a vaccine," he told a town hall question-and-answer session with voters in Pennsylvania aired on ABC News.

"We're within weeks of getting it you know -- could be three weeks, four weeks," he said.

Only hours earlier, speaking to Fox news, Trump had said a vaccine could come in "four weeks, it could be eight weeks." Democrats have expressed concern that Trump is putting political pressure on government health regulators and scientists to approve a rushed vaccine in time to help turn around his uphill bid for reelection against challenger Joe Biden on November 3.

Experts including top US government infectious diseases doctor Anthony Fauci say vaccine approval is more likely toward the end of the year.

At the ABC town hall Trump was asked why he'd downplayed the gravity of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has now killed close to 200,000 people in the US.

Trump replied by saying: "I didn't downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it in terms of action."But Trump himself told journalist Bob Woodward during taped interviews for the new book "Rage" -- published Tuesday -- that he had deliberately decided to "play it down" to avoid alarming Americans.

Related Topics

Trump Doctor Woodward May November Democrats Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with US President

6 hours ago

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

8 hours ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

8 hours ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

8 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

9 hours ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.