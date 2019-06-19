Trump says Democrats driven by 'hatred,' want to 'destroy' US

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump launched a stinging attack on Democrats as his launched his 2020 reelection campaign Tuesday in Florida, accusing his rivals of sowing "hatred," and seeking to "destroy" the United States.

"Our radical Democrat opponents are driven by hatred, prejudice and rage. They want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it. Not acceptable," Trump boomed.

"Democrats want to splinter us into factions and tribes," he said. "It's not going to happen."