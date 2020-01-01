Trump says does not expect war with Iran

Palm Beach, United States, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he does not foresee war with Tehran, after pro-Iranian demonstrators stormed the US embassy in Iraq.

"I don't see that happening," Trump said at his holiday retreat in Florida when a reporter asked about the possibility of war with the Islamic republic.

"I like peace," the president said before heading in to New Year's celebrations.