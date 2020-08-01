Trump says fed agents to stay in Portland until police 'cleanup'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :US Federal officers will stay in the protest-wracked city of Portland until local law enforcement officials finish a "cleanup of anarchists and agitators," President Donald Trump said.

The president tweeted late Friday: "Homeland Security is not leaving Portland until local police complete cleanup of Anarchists and Agitators!"