Trump Says Fed Agents To Stay In Portland Until Police 'cleanup'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 10:20 AM
Washington, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :US Federal officers will stay in the protest-wracked city of Portland until local law enforcement officials finish a "cleanup of anarchists and agitators," President Donald Trump said.
The president tweeted late Friday: "Homeland Security is not leaving Portland until local police complete cleanup of Anarchists and Agitators!"