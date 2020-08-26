UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Federal Forces Headed To Protest-hit Kenosha

Wed 26th August 2020

Trump says federal forces headed to protest-hit Kenosha

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the deployment of additional Federal forces to the protest-hit Midwestern city of Kenosha, after two people were shot dead in violence overnight.

"We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets," Trump tweeted, a day after demonstrations over the police shooting of a black man gave way to clashes between protesters and armed vigilantes.

"TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER!"Trump made the announcement after speaking with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who a day earlier announced he was authorizing increased National Guard support for the county to 250 members.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

