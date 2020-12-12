UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says First US Vaccine Will Be Administered 'in Less Than 24 Hours'

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Trump says first US vaccine will be administered 'in less than 24 hours'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine "in less than 24 hours," after the food and Drug Adminstration granted it an emergency use authorization late Friday.

"The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours," Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.

"Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country," he said, adding that governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states.

"We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line," said Trump. "This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations."

Related Topics

Twitter Trump

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

10 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

10 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

10 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

10 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

10 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.