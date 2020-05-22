Trump says G7 summit likely to take place 'primarily' at White House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump on Thursday confirmed plans for a possible in-person summit of G7 leaders, saying it would "primarily" take place at the White House.

"It looks like the G7 will be on," he told reporters.

Trump said it would be "primarily at the White House" and "there could be a piece of it at Camp David," the presidential retreat in Maryland.