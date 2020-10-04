UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Had 'no Choice' But To Risk Covid Exposure

Sun 04th October 2020 | 11:40 AM

Trump says had 'no choice' but to risk Covid exposure

Bethesda, United States, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said in a video released Saturday he had "no choice" but to risk exposure to Covid-19 in his role as the US leader.

"I had no choice. Because I just didn't want to stay in the White House," Trump said in a video apparently filmed at Walter Reed military medical center where he is being treated for the coronavirus.

"I had to be out front... I can't be locked up in a room upstairs and totally safe," he said. "As a leader you have to confront problems. There's never been a great leader that would have done that."

