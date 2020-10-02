Trump Says He Got Covid Test After Close Advisor Tests Positive
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:00 AM
Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Thursday evening that he was awaiting results from a test for Covid-19 after one of his close advisors tested positive for the disease.
Trump's close aid Hope Hicks tested positive, the president confirmed to Fox news.
"I just went for a test and we'll see what happens," he said, saying he expected the results Thursday night or Friday.