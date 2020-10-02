Trump says he got Covid test after close advisor tests positive

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Thursday evening that he was awaiting results from a test for Covid-19 after one of his close advisors tested positive for the disease.

Trump's close aid Hope Hicks tested positive, the president confirmed to Fox news.

"I just went for a test and we'll see what happens," he said, saying he expected the results Thursday night or Friday.