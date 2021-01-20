UrduPoint.com
Trump Says He Rallied 'world To Stand Up To China Like Never Before'

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 01:40 AM

Trump says he rallied 'world to stand up to China like never before'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :President Donald Trump in a farewell address Tuesday touted his toughness against China, saying he had brought unprecedented international pressure on the communist US rival.

"We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before," he said, according to excerpts from the address, which the White House said would be broadcast shortly.

