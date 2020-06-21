UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He Urged Team To 'slow' COVID-19 Testing

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:20 AM

Trump says he urged team to 'slow' COVID-19 testing

Tulsa, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was encouraging health officials in his administration to slow down testing, arguing that increased tests lead to more cases being discovered.

The president has claimed falsely on several occasions that surges of COVID-19 in several states can be explained by increased diagnostic tests.

At his first rally since the outbreak forced nationwide shutdowns in March, Trump told the crowd in Tulsa, Oklahoma that testing was a "double-edged sword." The US -- which has more deaths and cases than any other country -- has carried out more than 25 million coronavirus tests, placing it outside the top 20 countries in the world, per capita.

"Here is the bad part: When you do testing to that extent, you are going to find more people, you will find more cases," Trump argued.

"So I said to my people 'slow the testing down.' They test and they test." It was not clear from Trump's tone if he was playing to the crowd, which cheered as he spoke, or if he was being serious.

However a White House official told AFP that Trump "was clearly speaking in jest to call out the media's absurd coverage. We are leading the world in testing, and we are proud to have conducted 25 million plus tests." Coronavirus cases have spiked in several states, including Oklahoma, and local health officials had asked Trump to postpone the rally, fearing it would contribute to the spread.

Six members of an advance team working in Tulsa ahead of the rally tested positive for COVID-19,the Trump campaign said just hours before the president took the stage.

Related Topics

World White House Trump Lead Tulsa March Media From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Education and Human Resources Council, chaired by ..

7 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babaryka Gets Char ..

8 hours ago

Govt decides to reopen int'l flights to return of ..

8 hours ago

Saudi sports&#039; centers, halls to return to nor ..

10 hours ago

Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers ..

10 hours ago

Italian media hails Sheikha Fatima’s support for ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.