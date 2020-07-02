UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says He'd Have 'no Problem' Using Mask In 'tight' Quarters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Trump says he'd have 'no problem' using mask in 'tight' quarters

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump, who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday he would have "no problem" doing so, while reiterating his belief that the contagion will just "disappear." "If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, as many US states are seeing a surge in the number of cases.

But he added: "Usually I'm not in that position." Trump noted that most people he sees at the White House are tested for COVID-19 before coming in contact with him.

"I'm all for masks -- I think masks are good," he said, while adding his doubts about whether face coverings needed to be "mandatory" nationwide to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"You have many places in the country where people stay very long distance" from each other, he said.

"I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus.

I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," he said.

When pressed by the interviewer whether he truly believed the virus would vanish, he said: "I do. I do. Yes, sure, at some point. And I think we're going to have a vaccine very soon too." Trump made similar statements in February, when he said: "It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear." Many Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are now more actively encouraging Americans to wear masks in public.

While Vice President Mike Pence has worn masks on several occasions, including during a recent trip to hard-hit Texas, Trump has never been seen in public wearing one.

He told Fox business that people have seen him wearing one, adding: "It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK. Looked like the Lone Ranger."

Related Topics

Senate Business White House Trump February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

7 hours ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

8 hours ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.