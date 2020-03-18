UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'hopefully' Reopening US-Canada Border In 30 Days

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump says 'hopefully' reopening US-Canada border in 30 days

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Wednesday the closure of the US-Canada border announced as part of measures to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic would "hopefully" last 30 days.

"I would say 30 days and hopefully at the end of 30 days we'll be in great shape," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump announced earlier that Washington and Ottawa had agreed to close the border to all "nonessential traffic" -- although trade between the two countries would not be affected.

Related Topics

Washington White House Trump Traffic Ottawa Border All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-da ..

5 minutes ago

Club World Cup put back as FIFA pledges 'exception ..

5 minutes ago

Trump says 'not happy' with China journalist expul ..

5 minutes ago

Anderson fears virus could wreck English cricket s ..

5 minutes ago

Greece to ban outdoor gatherings of over 10 in vir ..

5 minutes ago

Norway proposes extended government powers over co ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.