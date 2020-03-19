UrduPoint.com
Trump Says 'hopefully' Reopening US-Canada Border In 30 Days

Thu 19th March 2020

Trump says 'hopefully' reopening US-Canada border in 30 days

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Wednesday the closure of the US-Canada border announced as part of measures to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic would "hopefully" last 30 days.

"I would say 30 days and hopefully at the end of 30 days we'll be in great shape," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump announced earlier that Washington and Ottawa had agreed to close the border to all "nonessential traffic" -- although trade between the two countries would not be affected.

