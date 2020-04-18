UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Hopes To Resume Political Rallies

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

Trump says hopes to resume political rallies

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Donald Trump on Friday said he hopes to resume holding the political rallies that were a hallmark of his presidency before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.

"I hope we can do rallies. It's great for the country," Trump told a press conference, calling the events "a tremendous way of getting the word out." Like millions of Americans, Trump has for weeks been largely confined to his home -- in his case the White House -- as part of mass social distancing measures.

Although there seems to be little chance of holding packed gatherings with thousands of people in the near future, Trump said they will eventually be "bigger than ever.

" He announced he would be making a rare trip out of Washington to deliver the commencement address at the West Point military academy in New York, which is scheduled for May 23.

Throughout his time in office, Trump has held campaign-style rallies around the country and he had been set to ramp up the rhythm ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Trump said he wouldn't want to hold rallies where social distancing is in force.

"It loses a lot of flavor," he said.

Related Topics

Election Washington White House Trump New York United States May November Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

31 minutes ago

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

10 hours ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.