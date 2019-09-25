Trump says impeachment inquiry would boost re-election chances

United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off the expected announcement of an impeachment inquiry against him, saying such a move would only boost his re-election chances in 2020.

"If she does that, they all say that's a positive for me in the election," Trump said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly as top Democrat Nancy Pelosi was expected to announce the launch of the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.