Trump Says In Good Health, Will 'let You Know' If Any Problems

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:40 AM

Trump says in good health, will 'let you know' if any problems

Tulsa, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump declared Saturday that he is in good health, speaking at length about a recent graduation ceremony at which he appeared to be showing signs of fatigue.

"I'll let you know if there is something wrong," Trump said at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, his first campaign event in more than three months.

"There is something wrong with (Joe) Biden, that I can tell you," the 74-year-old president added, referring to his 77-year-old Democratic opponent in the November 3 presidential election.

He called Biden a "helpless puppet of the radical left."

