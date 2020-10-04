Trump says in Twitter video 'I feel much better,' will 'be back soon'

(@FahadShabbir)

Bethesda, United States, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter video released Saturday night that "I feel much better," promising to "be back soon.""I came here, wasn't feeling so well," said Trump, who is being treated at Walter Reed military medical center near Washington following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

"I feel much better now, we're working hard to get me all the way back.""I think I'll be back soon and I look forward to finishing up the campaign the way it was started," he added.