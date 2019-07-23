Trump says Indian PM Modi asked for his mediation on Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump Monday said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to mediate on the decades-old Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and he indicated that he was prepared to do so.

"He (Modi) actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'Where?' He said, 'Kashmir.' Because this has been going on for many, many years," Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," the US president said, a statement that appears to signal a shift in the US policy that the Kashmir issue must be solved bilaterally.

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on his first trip to Washington, told Trump he would have "the prayers a billion people in the Sub-continent" if he was able to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said he was hoping that the president would be able to "bring the two countries together," saying the United States could play the "most important role.

" Trump said that he would love to be a mediator, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to play a role.

The US president said he was surprised to learn how long the conflict had lasted. The prime minister said, "70 years." "So, I think there's something," the president said. "So, maybe we'll speak to him (Modi) or I'll take to him and we'll see if we can do something." The prime minister said the people of the Sub-continent were held hostage to the issue of Kashmir. "And I feel that only the most powerful state, headed by President Trump, can bring the two countries together." "From my point, I can tell you we have tried our best. We made all overtures to India to start a dialogue, resolve our differences through dialogue, but unfortunately we haven't made headways as yet," Imran Khan said.." But I'm hoping that President Trump would push this process."