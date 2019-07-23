UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says Indian PM Modi Asked For His Mediation On Kashmir Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:50 AM

Trump says Indian PM Modi asked for his mediation on Kashmir dispute

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump Monday said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to mediate on the decades-old Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and he indicated that he was prepared to do so.

"He (Modi) actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'Where?' He said, 'Kashmir.' Because this has been going on for many, many years," Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," the US president said, a statement that appears to signal a shift in the US policy that the Kashmir issue must be solved bilaterally.

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on his first trip to Washington, told Trump he would have "the prayers a billion people in the Sub-continent" if he was able to resolve the Kashmir issue.

He said he was hoping that the president would be able to "bring the two countries together," saying the United States could play the "most important role.

" Trump said that he would love to be a mediator, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to play a role.

The US president said he was surprised to learn how long the conflict had lasted. The prime minister said, "70 years." "So, I think there's something," the president said. "So, maybe we'll speak to him (Modi) or I'll take to him and we'll see if we can do something." The prime minister said the people of the Sub-continent were held hostage to the issue of Kashmir. "And I feel that only the most powerful state, headed by President Trump, can bring the two countries together." "From my point, I can tell you we have tried our best. We made all overtures to India to start a dialogue, resolve our differences through dialogue, but unfortunately we haven't made headways as yet," Imran Khan said.." But I'm hoping that President Trump would push this process."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Washington White House Narendra Modi Trump United States All From Best Billion Love

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

3 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

3 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

3 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

3 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

2 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.