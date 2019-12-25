UrduPoint.com
Trump says it was an 'honor' to appear in 'Home Alone 2'

Palm Beach, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Long before taking up residence in the White House, Donald Trump appeared in "Home Alone 2" -- a turn on the big screen he described as an "honor." Trump spoke with deployed members of the military on Tuesday, and one asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.

"I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly... It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It's a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest," said Trump, who had just acquired the Plaza Hotel in New York, where several scenes for the 1992 film were shot.

"It's an honor to be involved in something like that," said the president, who appeared briefly in the movie.

In the film, little Kevin -- played by Macaulay Culkin and again separated from his parents -- struggles to find his way through the gilded hotel.

He stops a man in a long black overcoat and red tie to ask him for directions to the lobby.

"Down the hall and to the left," replies Trump.

Actor Matt Damon claimed in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the businessman would allow films to be shot in his buildings as long as he received a part.

Trump is thus -- most of the time playing himself -- in the credits of some 20 films and series, including "Zoolander".

