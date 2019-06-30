UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'looks Forward' To Meeting North's Kim In DMZ

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 09:40 AM

Trump says 'looks forward' to meeting North's Kim in DMZ

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to his meeting Sunday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula.

"We're going to the DMZ border and I'll be meeting with Chairman Kim. I look forward to it very much," Trump told reporters in Seoul. "We've developed a very good relationship."

Related Topics

Trump Seoul Kim Jong Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

10 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

10 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

10 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

10 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.