Trump Says 'may Have To' Add Britain To European Travel Ban

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Trump says 'may have to' add Britain to European travel ban

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump said Friday he was considering adding Britain to a ban on travelers from mainland Europe as London warned the coronavirus outbreak may have infected up to 10,000 people there.

"We are looking at it based on the new numbers that are coming out and we may have to include them in the list of countries that we will, you could say ban, or whatever it is, during this period of time," Trump told reporters.

The number of confirmed cases in Britain stands at around 800, with a string of events cancelled, from rugby matches to London's annual St Patrick's Day celebrations.

