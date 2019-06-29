Trump says meeting with Xi was 'excellent'

(@imziishan)

Osaka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Saturday his high-stakes trade meeting with China's President Xi Jinping was "excellent" with negotiations now "back on track".

"We had a very good meeting with President Xi of China... I would say excellent," Trump said after the talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"We are right back on track," he said, adding both sides would be releasing official statements shortly.