Trump Says NBA 'like A Political Organization' In Race Protest
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:20 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized protests against police violence by top basketball teams, saying the NBA is playing politics.
"I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA," he told reporters in Washington.
"They've become like a political organization, and that's not a good thing."