Trump says NBA 'like a political organization' in race protest

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized protests against police violence by top basketball teams, saying the NBA is playing politics.

"I don't know much about the NBA protest. I know their ratings have been very bad because I think people are a little tired of the NBA," he told reporters in Washington.

"They've become like a political organization, and that's not a good thing."