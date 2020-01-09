UrduPoint.com
Trump Says New Iran Sanctions Already In Effect

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States had imposed new sanctions on Iran following missile strikes on bases housing US troops in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths.

"It's already been done. We've increased them.

They were very severe, but now it's increased substantially," Trump said, without offering any specifics.

Trump had promised the "additional punishing sanctions" in an address to the nation Wednesday in retaliation for the attack -- seen by experts as a measured first response by Tehran to the killing of Iran's top General, Qasem Soleimani, in an American drone strike in Baghdad.

