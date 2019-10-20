(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the next G7 summit will not be at one of his own Florida golf clubs, reversing a decision that had sparked corruption accusations.

"Based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020," the president tweeted.

"We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately."