UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Says 'not' Giving Up On Coronavirus Fight

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Trump says 'not' giving up on coronavirus fight

Allentown, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump denied Monday that he is giving up on fighting the spread of the coronavirus, insisting, despite a new surge in infections, that the pandemic is in retreat.

"I'm not," Trump said, when asked about his opponent Joe Biden's charge that he is abandoning attempts to control the pandemic.

"We're absolutely rounding the corner," he told reporters in Pennsylvania where he was giving three rallies.

On Sunday, Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN that the administration's focus had moved to mitigation, not stamping out the virus.

"We're not going to control the pandemic.

We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations," Meadows said, comparing the more deadly Covid-19 to the seasonal flu.

Biden then charged Trump with surrender in the crisis, which has killed more than 225,000 Americans, with cases now rapidly spiking.

"It was a candid acknowledgement of what President Trump's strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat and hope that by ignoring it, the virus would simply go away," Biden said in a statement.

Trump countered on Monday by calling Biden a "pathetic candidate.""He's waved the white flag on life. He doesn't leave his basement," he said.

Related Topics

Trump Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

16 minutes ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

31 minutes ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

1 hour ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

2 hours ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.