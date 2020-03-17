UrduPoint.com
Trump Says Pandemic Could End In US By July

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump said Monday the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands and brought life in countries across the world grinding to a halt could end by July in the United States.

"So it seems to me that if we do a really good job...

people are talking about July, August, something like that," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked how long the outbreak might last.

"So it could be right in that period of time where it, I say, it washes through."Trump, who said the US "may be" heading into a recession due to the virus, said he was asking Americans to restrict gatherings to groups of fewer than 10 when socializing outside or indoors.

